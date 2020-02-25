Peyton Yeomans, 17, of Straits, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Beaufort.
His service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Straits United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Peyton loved his family, fishing, hunting, boats and being on the water.
He is survived by his parents, Patrick and Jessica Yeomans of Straits; sister, Kaitlynn Yeomans of Straits; maternal grandparents, Johnny and Jenny McGee of Straits; paternal grandfather, Ellis Loftin Yeomans Jr. of Harkers Island; aunt, Beth Gillikin and husband Dana of Harkers Island; uncle, John McGee Jr. of Newport; and three cousins, Gaib, Christian and Emmy.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
