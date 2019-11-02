Margaret “Miss Peg” Fredeen, 81, of Cape Carteret, ended her long goodbye Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Cottages of Swansboro.
Her service is at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
She was born Aug. 16, 1938, to the late Henry and Margaret Tedder in Waxhaw. She attended the Presbyterian School of Nursing in Charlotte and soon after married a young Lt. Fred Fredeen and began life as a military spouse. They started a family with one son and began to travel the world. “Miss Peg” is remembered for her huge personality, impeccable style and wonderful smile. She never met a room that couldn’t use a grand entrance. Her smile could be seen from the space shuttle. Always the hostess, she absolutely loved to entertain, quick to offer you a cocktail, throw together amazing hors d’oeuvres and call it a party.
The Air Force took the family to places throughout the United States and overseas to the Philippines, where they traveled extensively throughout the Far East. After retirement, they continued to travel, taking cruises together that allowed her to do her favorite thing, shop. She would shop anywhere for anything, even on TV when the rest of us went to bed. She was an avid golfer, a tournament player in the ladies’ league, playing and helping to manage Star Hill Golf Course for many years. She was a faithful servant attending Swansboro United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her loving and deeply devoted husband, Fred Fredeen; a son, Les Fredeen and wife Marlo; their two daughters, Ardan and Graysen, both of Morehead City; a brother, Mike Tedder and wife Linda of Wilmington; a nephew, John Tedder and family of Pittsburgh, Pa.; a niece, Kristine Sipe and family of Hampstead. Least we forget Buffy, her faithful lap dog.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, hug someone you love.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
