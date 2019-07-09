Tiffany Nicole Mason, 32, of Newport, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Edwards Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in South River with Pastor Wilbur Hall officiating.
Tiffany was here for only a short while, but she lived life to the fullest.
She is survived by her father, Mike Mason and wife Becky of Newport; mother, Dail Lowery Rose of Beaufort; daughters, Kyleigh Mason of Newport and Khamony Nicole Lewis of Havelock; sons, Michael L. Mason of Newport and Chase Mason Champion of Boston, Mass.; two brothers, Travis Mason of Morehead City and Ashley Hunt of Newport; two sisters, Kelsey Mason of Newport and Jessica Stanley of Winston-Salem; paternal grandmother, Mary R. Bonner of Morehead City; aunt and uncle, Susie and Louis Vaughan of Havelock; uncle, Donald W. Mason III of Newport; aunt, Louise Guthrie of Newport; special cousin, Tammy Lyczkowski and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
