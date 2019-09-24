Amber Renee Guthrie, 35, of Newport, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Virginia.
Her service is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. David Bratton, the Rev. Darlene Morris and the Rev. Bobby Howard.
She is survived by her daughter, Brianne Nicole Warneke of Newport; sons, Landon Kevin Warneke and Bryson Warneke, both of Newport; parents; Tom and LaRose Guthrie of Newport; brother, Alex Guthrie of Newport; grandfather, Phil Guthrie of Newport; uncle, Lynn Guthrie of Salter Path; aunt, Louise Greer of Hubert; and nephew, CJ Greer of Hubert.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, LeAnne Warneke; and grandmother, Ellen Annette Guthrie.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
