Ruth Esther Wooten Paylor, 86, of Harkers Island, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the BellaRose Nursing Home in Garner.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Harkers Island Free Grace Wesleyan Church, officiated by Pastor Lee Roy Pittard III. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Ruth was born Aug. 16, 1933, in Goldsboro to the late George Allan and Ruth Lewis Wooten. She graduated from Smyrna High School in 1951 and attended business school in Morehead City. She worked as a business administrative assistant at Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative in Morehead City for 10 years and then as a librarian’s assistant and teacher’s assistant at Harkers Island Elementary School for 13 years.
Ruth married Monroe Paylor Aug. 30, 1958. They had three children, Craig, Jeff and Linda. Their 54 years together as a family brought her much happiness and joy.
She was a longtime member of Harkers Island United Methodist Church and its full-time pianist for more than 60 years. She was also the treasurer of the United Methodist Women’s Association and on the United Methodist Women’s Cookbook Committee for more than 30 years.
Ruth dedicated much of her time helping others in need in the community and church. She enjoyed sharing her beautiful music as a very talented pianist at weddings, school plays, graduation ceremonies and local community gatherings. Her children remember her as a very loving, compassionate and supportive mother.
She is survived by her son, Craig Paylor and companion Tara Mitchell of Morehead City; daughter, Linda Paylor Smith and husband Jeff of Wake Forest; and three grandchildren, Matthew Paylor, Brandon Smith and Brianna Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Allan and Ruth Lewis Wooten; her husband, Monroe Paylor; and beloved son, Jeffrey Kent Paylor.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Harkers Island United Methodist Church, 603 Cape Lookout Drive, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.