Bernard Cruz, 96, of Fredericksburg, Va., formerly of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at his home in Fredericksburg.
His funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Egbert Catholic Church, officiated by the Rev. Thomas Davis. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Bernard, affectionately known as “Bernie” to friends and family, was born in Cuba. He immigrated to the USA in 1947, and he lived and studied business in New York. He later moved to Morris County in New Jersey and spent most his career working for Howmet Turbine Components Corporation in Rockaway, N.J.
In 1982, he married Lil and together they raised Lil’s two children, Alfred and Maria. They lived in Landing, N.J., and later moved to Miami, Fla., for a couple of years. He retired and spent most of his retirement years in Morehead City, where he was active in the St. Egbert Catholic Church community, serving as a member of local council of Knights of Columbus. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. He was well-known for his love of cooking for friends and family, especially sharing culinary delights from his native Cuba. He enjoyed gardening and loved his bichons and Maltese dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Lil Cruz of the home; and a daughter, Maria Nande and husband John of Stafford, Va.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Ernestina Cruz; son, Alfred Alonso; and several brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
