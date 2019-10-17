Curtis Winfred Wise, 100, of Kannapolis, died Monday Oct. 14, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. He has family in Carteret County.
Winfred will lie in state beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, and funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor John Futterer and Elizabeth Fisher, minister of word and service. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, where he will be laid beside his beloved Ethel.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Whitley’s Funeral Home in Kannapolis.
Arrangements are by Whitley’s Funeral Home in Kannapolis. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
