Becky Canady Knight, 60, of New Bern, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. She has family in Carteret County.
A celebration of Becky’s life is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeway Church with Connie Garcia officiating. Per Becky’s request, please wear casual attire.
Becky is survived by her husband of 23 years, Mark Knight; sons, Steve Smith and his wife Angel and Eric Smith and his wife Katie; daughter, Christy Moreno; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Linnie Webster and husband John Thomas “J.T.” and Connie Garcia and husband Henry Sr.; brother, Thomas Canady; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved dog, Duke.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Linnie Canady.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial gifts in Becky’s name can be given to the RMH of Eastern North Carolina at Greenville Inc., 529 Moye Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
