Willie “Lead Foot” Taylor, 52, of Mill Creek, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
His service is at 6 p.m. Monday at Cedar Point Pentecostal Church with Pastor David Harper officiating.
He is survived by his brother, Andy Taylor and wife Brenda of Newport; two sisters, Dorothy Green and Jennie Taylor of New Bern; two nephews, Kenny Taylor and wife Tabitha of Newport and Darrell Buck Jr. and wife Brenda of Louisiana; three nieces, Amanda Taylor and husband Brandon of Newport, Heather Buck of New Bern and Bambi Quezada and husband Gerardo of Kinston; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Eva Taylor; and his wife, Mona Taylor.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
