Earl B. Harris, 78, of Havelock, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no formal service.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Harris of the home; daughter, Elizabeth Jane Harris of Bidwell, Ohio; son, Alan E. Harris and wife Debbie of Thomasville; sister, Virginia of New York; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Harris Sr. and Mural Harris; and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carteret Health Care Foundation online at carterethealth.org or mailed to 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
