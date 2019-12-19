Loretta B. Trout, 85, of Alexandria, Va., formerly of Carteret County, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Alexandria from endometrium cancer.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at the Old Burying Ground in Beaufort.
She was born an only child March 6, 1934, in Beaufort to the late Loretta A. and Robert H. Taylor. When Loretta graduated from Beaufort High School, her parents sent her to Alexandria to seek employment. At 17 years old, she was employed as a secretary to the assistant secretary of the U.S. Army in the Pentagon. She implemented policies and received many awards during 38 years of service until her retirement. On April 2, 1956, she married Ralph J. Trout from Pittsburgh, Pa. Two years later, they had twins, Robert and Roberta, and resided in Alexandria for 63 years.
Loretta was very active in the community being a Sunday school teacher and helping with the monthly pancake breakfast at Del Ray United Methodist Church. In 1976, she was inducted into the Daughters of the American Revolution during the celebration of the bicentennial. At the Washington Sailing Marina, she was a member of the sailing club. Upon her retirement from the government, she was an active participant as president and treasurer of the Del Ray Senior Citizens for many years.
Loretta Trout was passionate about people and spent a lifetime of service taking care and helping others. She was concerned about her family and friends and favored sacrifice and endless and unselfish love. There was always a time for everyone, even her animals had a priority. Loretta enjoyed walking (when she was able), plays, dancing, sailing, crafts and talking on the telephone. She loved life, people and animals.
She is survived by her children, Robert and Roberta; four grandchildren, Timothy, Jennifer, Devin and Sydney; a great-grandchild, Aubrey; and many cousins.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
