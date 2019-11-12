Joe Cephas Beam, 90, of Celebration, Fla., formerly of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Adventhealth in Celebration.
His service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. Following the reception, family and close friends are invited to the interment at Gethsemane Memorial Park on Highway 24.
Joe Cephas Beam was born Feb. 22, 1929, the son of the late Florence Van Dyke Beam and Conrad Lee Beam. He graduated from Beaufort High School, Mars Hill Junior College and Duke University.
During the Korean War, he served with the 937th Field Artillery Battalion, first as a forward observer and later as a battery commander. After separation from service, he was employed by John R. Crump in the real estate and insurance business in Morehead City. He acquired the agency in 1968 when Mr. Crump retired. Concentrating in property and casualty insurance, together with his partners John Gainey and Jim Cooper, the Beam Cooper Gainey agency grew from three people to more than 50 talented and engaged associates by the time Joe retired in 1992 after 39 years in the insurance business.
He was president of the Morehead City Jaycees and the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce. He and Leon Mann Jr. brought The Salvation Army to Carteret County. Joe was chairman of the advisory board for the first five years until a corps was established.
He was an active and engaged member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Beyond his business and civic endeavors, he had many close friends and acquaintances and was an active Duke supporter, especially of Duke basketball. He was also in charge of the tour guide program at Fort Macon State Park.
He is survived by his second wife, Shirley Cummings Beam; a daughter, Mary Jo Beam McCalley of Atlanta, her husband Gray and their daughters, Catherine McCalley Shaw and husband Andrew and Elizabeth McCalley White and husband Raymond; great-grandson, Reid O’Brien Shaw, son of Catherine and Andrew, his son, Joe C. Beam, Jr. of Morehead City, his wife Tracy and their daughter Sarah; and Shirley’s children, Shirley Ann of Ft. Lauderdale, her children Cassie, Ryan and Peter and wife Lily of Orlando and their children Mei-Ling and Myle.
He was preceded by his first wife of 62 years, Janice Lewis Beam.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
