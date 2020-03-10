Joanne “Jo” Lyerly, 61, of Swansboro, formerly of Smyrna, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home.
A service honoring her life is at 11 a.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Brian Recker. Immediately following the service, the family will be gathered for lunch at the Banks Grill, where they invite anyone who would like to visit to join them.
Joanne was born in New Bern. Her family moved to Smyrna when she was in the fifth grade, and Carteret County became her home.
Joanne was a 1976 bicentennial year graduate of East Carteret High School. While at East Carteret High School, she was a cheerleader and a member of the National Honor Society.
Joanne attended Carteret Technical College, where she earned her degree in the cosmetology program. Joanne began her career as a hair stylist in 1977, working in Atlantic Beach’s popular Head Hunters Salon. She later moved with her “soul sisters” to Style Masters Salon in Morehead City. While at Style Masters, Joanne entered the Hair Ball competition, which was a fundraiser for cancer victims. She used her artistic talents to create a beautiful wig, which enabled her to win the popular vote. It is at Style Masters that her 42-year career as a stylist has come to an end.
Joanne loved living near the beach. She loved spending time with her children and friends on Radio Island or just relaxing on the beach.
Joanne was a loving mother and grandmother. She adored her daughters, Kristen and Kaylyn. She often talked about her girls and was a proud mother. Joanne’s heart became completely full when she became a “Grammie” to three grandsons. They became the sparkle in her eyes and the joy in soul. She often said that she now knew what real love was all about. She dedicated her life to her girls and her grandbabies. They will always be her greatest love.
Joanne was a sweet soul, who will be missed by all who knew her but never will she be forgotten.
She is survived by her daughters, Kristen Harvey and husband Matthew of Oroville, Wash., and Kaylyn Nilsen and husband David of Swansboro; a brother, Eddie Lyerly and wife Melodi of Otway; grandchildren, Liam Harvey, Keegan Harvey and Joseph Elliott; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lou Ann Lyerly; and a brother, Leslie Lyerly.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice in Joanne’s name.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
