Bruce W. Hisley, 80, of Straits, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington with family by his side.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Harkers Island Fire and Rescue. Light refreshments will be served after family and friends share their fondest memories.
Bruce was born in Baltimore, Md., April 12, 1939. Bruce began his lifelong career of serving others as a young man. In his teen years, when he was not exploring the Maryland shores, he was volunteering at the local fire department in Pasadena, Md. Bruce’s experience as a volunteer compelled him to earn a degree from Catonsville Community College in June 1973. Patriotic and civic minded, Bruce joined the U.S. Air Force, where he became a member of the civil engineer squadron, where he specialized in firefighter aircraft rescue and was later named a U.S. Air Force protection specialist. His training and experiences in the service led him to a lifelong career as a firefighter, educator and training specialist in the National Fire Academy and later an expert consultant in fire prevention. In the midst of his career, it was said that “Bruce’s firefighting tool was his pencil” because fire prevention and education were how he saved lives. Bruce worked closely with the National Fire Protection Agency to formulate legislation to aid in saving lives through fire safety and prevention. In his many roles, including fire chief, marshal and instructor, he was recognized with multiple awards for his service to community and country.
In 2004, Bruce and his wife, Sandra, moved from Gettysburg, Pa., to Carteret County. “Paradise” was the word that Bruce termed his home in Straits. Even though Bruce was technically retired upon making the move to North Carolina, he was not idle. He was welcomed by the Masons as a member, grew an annual vegetable garden, tended the needs of his neighborhood, volunteered at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, taught fire safety to elementary students and enjoyed being a member of a community much like the one in which he was raised. A lover of seafood, fishing, crabbing and clamming remained a favorite pastime for Bruce. He often shared his history of growing up in the Chesapeake Bay area with others. He emphasized how tending to our environment is essential to our heritage and longevity.
Not only was Bruce a trusted firefighter, he was a dependable friend and family man. He was one who could be called upon for any undertaking. Bruce was always content to stop his own task and turn his attention to someone else’s need. Whether one’s need was large or small, Bruce took pride in spending his time helping others. Bruce’s generosity and fondness for friends and family led he and his wife, Sandra, to host an annual Fourth of July party. A fireworks fanatic, Bruce relished in lighting up the night sky to celebrate our country’s freedom and community.
Although Bruce and his wife often went on trips to visit their former colleagues, classmates, friends and family, he always breathed a sigh of relief when he would return home to Straits. His happiest moments were the times when he and Sandra would sit peacefully on their upper deck admiring the natural surroundings and the beauty of the community.
With a mindset of seeing the good in our world and a loving attitude, Bruce took risks for things that mattered, helped those in need and loved his wife, children, grandchildren and friends. The Earth is a much better place because of Bruce Walter Hisley.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sandra L. Hisley; stepdaughter Joyce Vogely; stepson, David Straight and his wife Gayle; granddaughter Erin L. Hartz and husband Jon Hartz; grandson, Dylan T. Currie; many close friends across the country; and Annie the cat.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Mission, 1410 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
