Earl “Pop” Taylor Jr., 84, of Atlantic passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Pop loved driving, worked for Roadready for many years and was a retired long-haul truck driver.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife, Diane Taylor of Atlantic; sons, Andy Taylor and his wife Brenda of Morehead City and Willie Taylor of Mill Creek; daughters, Dorothy Green and Jenny Taylor, both of New Bern, and Angela Ivester and husband Brent of Davis; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; in-laws, Clara Belle Gurganus and Ernest and Barbara Guthrie; cousin, Willie Guthrie; and his four-legged companion, Brownie the Chihuahua.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Eva Mae Taylor; parents, Earl and Agatha Taylor Sr.; and Skippy the Chihuahua.
A visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations can be made to Cedar Point Pentecostal Holiness Church, 150 Bluff Road, Cedar Point, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.