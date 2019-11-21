Judith Ann Jones Collier, 77, of King Arthur Court, Elizabeth City, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home. She has family in Carteret County.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Towne South Church of Christ in Elizabeth City, officiated by Minister Brad Giffin.
Born in Burlington Nov. 21, 1941, to the late Clarence Macon Jones and Cora Elizabeth Jeffcoat Jones, she was the widow of John William Collier. She was a member of Towne South Church of Christ and a registered nurse.
She is survived by daughters, Pamela Collier Hagan and husband Patrick Martin of Elizabeth City and Marian Collier Navarro and husband Anthony of Cornelius; sons, Michael Collier of Denver, John Collier and wife Sherry and Bryan Collier and wife Ann, all of Raleigh; brothers, Tom Jones and Kenneth Jones; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Phil Collier.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 930B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834, or Towne South Church of Christ, 2224 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Twiford Funeral Home of Elizabeth City is assisting the Collier family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
(Paid obituary)
