Antony Andrew Brilakis, 87, of Emerald Isle, died suddenly Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at St. Peter’s by the Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro.
Tony, as he was known to friends and family, was a loving husband and father to three children. He was born Nov. 17, 1931, in Manhattan, N.Y. The proud son of Greek immigrants, Andrew and Alexandra Brilakis, he was later raised in Fort Lee, N.J., by Alexandra and stepfather Costas Katsaros. He excelled in academics and baseball. After graduating from Rutgers University in 1953, he served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a first lieutenant, completing his service in 1955. He met his wife, Shirley Florence Spindler, in Dayton, Ohio, where they married in 1958 and had two sons, Mark and Matthew. A third son, Andrew, was born in New Jersey when the family relocated to the borough of Haworth.
Tony had many passions in his life, foremost being Shirley and golf. An avid student of the game, he shot 75 at Star Hill Golf Club days prior to his passing and was a club champion at several of the golf clubs he frequented. A competitor, he was an intense bridge player and a competitive poker player. Active in his community(s), Tony served as an auxiliary police officer in Haworth and helped to design and establish the Emerald Isle Neighborhood Watch in Emerald Isle. He was recognized by the town for his outstanding contributions in February 2018.
A lifelong businessman, Tony worked for several notable companies to include Top Value Stamps and American Express. Tony then created his own company, EMBROS Marketing Inc., which thrived until he retired in 1996.
Tony is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Shirley Brilakis of the home; his three sons, Mark Brilakis and wife Kate, Matthew Brilakis and wife Kelly and Drew Brilakis and his fiancée Paula; grandchildren, Ross, Tess and Zoe; and nieces, nephews, cousins and innumerable friends and admirers.
Tony was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Brilakis; mother, Alexandra Katsaros; stepfather, Costas Katsaros; and sister, Helen Fotos.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
