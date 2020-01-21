Sharon Beamon Quillen, 49, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Powell Osteen. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery.
Sharon was born in Greenville and spent her childhood in Greene County. She graduated from Greene Central High School in Snow Hill with in 1998 and Meredith College in Raleigh in 1992 with a degree in accounting/business.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Morehead City and an active member on the board of Project Christmas Cheer. Most importantly, she was a loving dedicated mom to her son, Scotland.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Pyke Quillen of the home; son, Scotland Tucker McNeill of Morehead City; stepsons, Neil Quillen of Raleigh and Gage Quillen of Quantico, Va.; mother, Claudia Grantham Beamon of Morehead City; father, William “Billy” Beamon of Morehead City; sister, Michelle Beamon Carraway of Atlantic Beach; and nephew, Chase Carraway of Wilmington.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Claude and Kathleen Grantham and William and Dorothy Beamon.
The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations can be made to Project Christmas Cheer of Carteret County, P.O. Box 1914, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhom.net.
(Paid obituary)
