Ida “Pearl” Fulcher Cook, 92, of Stacy, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Adam Self and the Rev. Jimmy Mercer. Interment will follow at Stacy Community Cemetery.
Mrs. Cook was a dedicated woman of faith who faithfully taught Sunday school for many years.
She is survived by her sons, Johnny S. Cook Sr. and wife Barbara, Joseph “Al” Cook and George N. Cook Sr. and wife Teresa, all of Stacy; grandchildren, Nathan Cook, Johnny Cook Jr., Sally Reubens, Stephanie Smith, Joey Cook, Hannah Cook and George N. Cook Jr.; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John Cook; and parents, Irvin and Sarah Fulcher.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the Crystal Coast Hospice House in memory of Ida “Pearl” Cook, P.O. Box 650, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
