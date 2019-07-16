Katherine “Kathy” Marie Oglesby, 84, of Seattle, Wash., passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Seattle.
A private memorial will be held.
Born Sept. 8, 1935, in Kinston, Katherine spent her childhood spending summers on Bogue Sound in Newport on her grandparents’ watermelon farm developing a life-long love of Bogue Sound. She shared this family legacy with her beloved nieces.
After graduating from Kinston High School, she attended Salem College in Winston-Salem, where she received a bachelor’s degree in medical technology, and Duke University, receiving a master’s degree in chemistry. Katherine pursued her passion for chemistry working in various laboratories and as an independent clinical consultant.
Katherine resided in Washington state for much of her adult life, living in Olympia on Puget Sound. She enjoyed boating, gardening and reading. After retirement, Katherine volunteered at local elementary school helping children with reading.
Katherine had a life-long love of travel and traveled to many foreign destinations. Katherine spread her love of travel to her family, always including her family in her travels.
Katherine will mostly be remembered for her generosity and caring for her families and friends. She loved unconditionally and with selflessness.
Katherine is survived by her loving family, Ralph Thiers; Tim and Karen Thiers and children David, Jeffery, Micheal and Katie; Sandi Oglesby Cannon, Curtis Cannon and children Vandy, Corey and Nada; Kathi Knowles Oglesby and children Jamie, Jesse and Jack; and Wendi Oglesby Johnson, Hugh Johnson and son Parker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Franklin and Katherine Gaddy Oglesby; stepmother, Rebecca Pierce Oglesby; cherished brother, Harold Franklin Oglesby; and her beloved friend, Judy Thiers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donations to the Sound View Original Free Will Baptist Church in Newport.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
