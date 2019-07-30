Ann Rivers, 86, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living Center surrounded by her family.
Her celebration of life service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Unitarian Coastal Fellowship Church. In tribute to Ann, attendees are welcome to bring a small object that in some way reminds them of her energy or connection to them for an altar that will be made in her memory for the day. Attendees will be welcome to take their object back or to leave their object for a small memorial that will be created to remember her by.
Ann was a seeker, an adventurer, a free thinker, a risk taker and a lover of life. She was born in Sterling, Ill., to the late Elmer and Helen Zook. She faced many challenges in her life and yet was able, while raising her five children, to go through college and graduate summa cum laude, as she graduated with her Ph.D. in psychology and also had a double major in special education from Kent State University. She traveled extensively around the world, including by hiking, biking, kayaking, rafting and sailing her way through. Ann was a therapist and an activist. All her life, she worked to make positive change in the world doing what she could to act to end racism, and for women’s rights, gay rights and protecting the environment. The world is a more compassionate place because of all she has done and given of herself. She was an inspiration who was loved by many and will be missed.
She is survived by her husband, John Russell of Pine Knoll Shores; one daughter, Kate Biddle and husband Chris of Willoughby Hills, Ohio; four sons, Jim Snyder and wife Doris of Albright, W.Va., Roger Snyder and wife Marilyn of Tionesta, Pa., Jeff Snyder and wife Michelle of Accident, Md., and Doug Snyder of Bonney Lake, Wash.; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Flowers are welcome, or a memorial donation in Ann’s honor can be made to Sister Communities of San Ramón, P.O. Box 766, Durham, NC 27702, by calling 919-489-1656 or visiting san-ramon.org/involved/donate-2/.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
