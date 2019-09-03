Cliff Lawrence, 60, of Morehead City, went to be with his Lord Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Carteret County.
His service was Tuesday at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. John Carswell.
Cliff was a pastor, receiving his Associate of Divinity degree from Southeastern Theological Seminary. After several internships, he pastored at Colony Baptist Church in New Bern. Due to illness, Cliff became unable to continue as a pastor, but his heart’s desire was to always spread the gospel of Jesus. He did this by serving as chaplain for N.C. Baptist Men’s Disaster Relief in multiple states.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Lawrence of Morehead City; son, Shaq Henderson of New Bern; his sister, Cindy Cunningham of Havelock; and a brother, Lloyd Lawrence of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Ruth Lawrence; sisters, Nancy Lawrence and Jackie Thompson and a brother, Larry Lawrence.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations can be made to the Parkview Baptist Church building fund, 4738 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
