James “PeeWee” DuBose, 72, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Durham VA Medical Center in Durham.
His service is at 3 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Apostle Willie Murray Sr. Interment will be at noon Monday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
James Wilbert DuBose was a man of great faith and was loved by many. Affectionately known as “PeeWee” and “Papa,” James was a robust yet gentle man, full of humor and preferred the simple things in life. It was a privilege to know him, as he was a kind and great confidant. He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. James loved to fish and enjoyed spending time talking and reminiscing with family and friends. James was a graduate of Wilbur Cross High School in 1963, located in New Haven, Conn. He served in the U.S. military Army branch from 1967-73 and a was a member of the Masonic Brotherhood Universal No. 20 in New Haven. James was employed as a machine operator for the Pratt and Whitney American Aerospace Manufacturer in Connecticut. He later became employed as an automobile mechanic for Sears, Roebuck and Co. in Connecticut and North Carolina. James retired after his employment for 12 years within the automobile department at Walmart in North Carolina and was a member of the God’s City of Refuge Church. James “PeeWee” Wilbert DuBose will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Jamie Grant, LCSW Hospice and Palliative Care Coordinator and Hospice Team, Durham Veterans Affairs Health Care System Hospital and staff, Ms. Joyce Avery, Mr. and Mrs. John and Rhoda Dyer and God’s City of Refuge Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Alicia Roberts of New Haven, Conn., and Diane Hall and husband Victor of Richmond, Va.; stepdaughter, Lolita Jarvis and husband James of Beaufort; sisters, Margaret Young of Northford, Conn., and Hue Ellen McQuay of Tampa, Fla.; brother, Glaston DuBose and wife Orimena of Lexington, S.C.; grandchildren, Laquita Wallace, Earl Banks, Levina Roberts, Brett Hall and Kitto Bryant; step-grandchildren, Fred Tanksley Jr., Kayla Jarvis and Darius Jarvis; and 11 great-grandchildren. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois J. DuBose; mother, Elizabeth DuBose Spearman; father, Gib DuBose; sisters, Henrietta Jacobs and Reather Mae Farrow; brothers, Willie Wilson, Edward DuBose and LC DuBose; and grandson, Marcell Banks.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Durham VA Medical Center Hospice, 508 Fulton St., Durham, NC 27705.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
