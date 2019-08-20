Peggy Greene Caddell, 88, of Stella, formerly of Hoffman and Hamlet, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Goldsboro after a brief illness.
Peggy was celebrated and laid to rest Saturday in Hoffman. Interment followed at the family cemetery.
Peggy was devoted to her family, who were blessed daily with her charm, graciousness, warmth, good humor and excellent Southern cooking. She loved to watch her “Red Birds” and the squirrels that frequented her porch feeder. She never missed her Thursday hair appointment. It was always a great day if you had the pleasure to spend even part of it with Peggy. These past summer days, full of sunflowers and watermelons, were a most precious gift that will be cherished forever. “God Bless you, Peggy.”
She was lovingly attended during her last days by her husband of 68 years, Grover Cleveland “GC” Caddell Jr.; her sons, Douglas and Grover Cleveland “Buddy” III; her daughters-in-law, Patsy and Deb; and her sister, Betty Richardson.
She was predeceased by her parents; and a sister, Lynda Eller.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers, donations be directed to Hoffman Baptist Church, P.O. Box 64, Hoffman, NC 28347.
Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory in Hamlet is serving the Caddell Family. Online condolences may be made at www.harringtonfuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
