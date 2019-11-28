Rosa Laverne Moore, 73, of Havelock, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Broad Creek Cemetery in Broad Creek.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Moore and Christy Piner, both of Newport; grandchildren, Jade McKenzie, Garrett Piner and Khloe Robinette, all of Newport; and one great-grandson, Lucas Piner of Newport.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.