Dr. Frank L. Bragg, 88, of Cape Carteret, formerly of Chester, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his son’s home in Newell, W.Va., following a brief illness.
A Mass of Christian burial is at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mildred Catholic Church in Swansboro with Father Don Baribeau officiating. Entombment with military honors will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Born at Holly River in Braxton County, W.Va., Aug. 4, 1931, he was the youngest son of the late Albert J. and Maude Gregory Bragg.
Dr. Bragg was a well-respected dentist in Chester for 28 years before moving to North Carolina in 1986, where he continued practicing dentistry in Kinston and Cape Carteret until his retirement in 2012. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chester, where he served on the parish council and was instrumental in the construction of the Sacred Heart Center, which is used for fellowship and educational purposes to this day. Also, he was a member of St. Mildred’s Catholic Church in Swansboro. Dr. Bragg was a graduate of the Wells High School in Newell and furthered his education at West Virginia University, where he received his undergraduate degree. He received his doctorate in dental science from the Baltimore School of Dental Surgery at the University of Maryland. A third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, he was an avid golfer and a member of the U.S. Power Squadron, which is associated with the U.S. Coast Guard, and he had proudly served his country with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict.
Dr. Bragg leaves his current wife, Annette Rossi Bragg; his children, Mary Beth Daas and fiancé Michael Mayo of Stella, Frank Bragg and wife Kathleen of Newell, W.Va., T.R. Bragg of Vero Beach, Fla., and David Bragg and his wife Christie of Peletier; his grandchildren, Kelly Rae and husband Brandon Ates, Derek Bragg, Chelsea Bragg, Caitlyn Daas, Pvt. Robert Daas of the U.S. Army, Logan Bragg, Morgan Bragg and Braxton and Bryson Bragg; and two great-grandchildren, Brenden and Kalli Ates. Also, two stepchildren, Frank A. Bragg Jr. and Kimberly and husband Aaron Wright; and three step-grandchildren, Katelyn Miller, Isaiah Bragg and Amelia Bragg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Patty Bragg, in 2008. Also passing before him were his sisters, Hester Gillespie and Eula Linger; and his brothers, William “Shorty” Bragg and Lester, Aaron, James and John Bragg.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.