Marian Lewis Laney, 89, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Irving, Texas.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Oceanview Cemetery with Pastor Don Hadley, of First Baptist Church in Beaufort, presiding.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
