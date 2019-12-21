Rebecca Monroe Ziady, 78, of Smithfield, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Johnston UNC Health in Smithfield following a prolonged illness.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral service, only a private celebration of her life to be held at a later date.
Born in 1941, she was the oldest child of Daniel and Helen Sugg Monroe of Smithfield. She distinguished herself in many ways as a free thinker, artist, writer, photographer, pianist, political activist, family historian, life-saving paramedic, disaster relief volunteer, donor to charitable causes and promoter of theater and the arts. She lit the path for her family and friends and has left a void in their hearts that can never be filled.
Ms. Ziady is survived by her husband, Phillip Ziady of Smithfield; sons, John Stewart Jr. of Houston, Texas, and James “Jay” Stewart, daughter-in-law Allison and granddaughter Alexia, all of Raleigh; brother, Burton “Burt” Monroe and sister-in-law Jan, both of Ithaca, N.Y.; nieces, Jaime Monroe Paschall of Zebulon, Lauren Ryan and Amanda Monroe, both of Chapel Hill; and many beloved great-nieces, great-nephews, in-laws and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are by Parrish Funeral Home of Selma. Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.
(Paid obituary)
