Maude Olive McCall Thompson, 82, of Beaufort, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, where she worked in reception.
Her service was Friday at Jernigan Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
She is survived by her three sons, Larry and wife Kimberly, Jerry and Ricky and wife Judy.
Arrangements are by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301. Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com.
(Paid obituary)
