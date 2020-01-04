Sue Gibbs Willis, 83, of Beaufort, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
No service will be held at this time.
She worked for more than 33 years as a caregiver for the elderly.
She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Willis of and Elizabeth “Beth” Willis Gillikin, both of Beaufort; and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Verna Gibbs; and a son, James Willis.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue’s name may be made to the Graham’s Senior Living Homes, 107 Graham Lane, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
