Marlene Lewis, 81, of Beaufort, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Lewis Foust of Beaufort; sister, Merita Murphy of Hattiesburg, Miss.; one niece; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Duree Ryan; brother, Ernie Ryan; two sons, Doug and Brian Lewis; and a brother-in-law.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.