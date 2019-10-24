Joseph “Joey” Robert Harbolt, 20, of Emerald Isle, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Greenville.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Ben Burrows officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro.
He was born April 27, 1999, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a 2018 graduate of Croatan High School and was a student at East Carolina University.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Alissa Harbolt of Emerald Isle; brothers, Jonathan Harbolt and Jacob Harbolt; and his grandparents.
Following the service, there will be a time of visitation and refreshments at the church.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
