Henry Lester Hill Jr., 71, of Newport, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at home.
The family will have an Irish wake at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at his home.
Henry was born in Richmond, N.Y., to Henry and Katherine Hill. He spent his childhood in Staten Island, N.Y. Henry worked as a painter until his retirement.
He is survived by his companion of 38 years, Sandee Truitt of Newport; one sister, Kathy Hill of Marshallberg; two brothers, John Hill of Marshallberg and Michael Hill and wife Linda of Jackson, N.J.; stepdaughter, Shannon Truitt and her daughter, Taylor, both of Newport; stepson, Monte Truitt and wife Lisa of Elgin, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements will be announced by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
