Alison Lea Gurley, 54, of Newport, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her home.
There will be no formal service.
Alison was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, wife and best friend who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Gurley of the home; sons, Tim Little of Maryland and Charles Gurley III of Newport; sisters, Wendy Price of Hagerstown, Md., and Margo Craig and husband Scott of Gaithersburg, Md.; a brother, Leroy Price of Hagerstown, Md.; grandchildren, Joe Little and Jasper Little; and a niece, Katie Craig.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
