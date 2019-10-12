Malcolm “Mac” Ray Washburn, 80, of Smyrna, went to be with his Lord Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his home at 120 Jumping Run Court in Smyrna.
His service is at 4 p.m. today at Davis First Baptist Church in Davis, with the Revs. Daniel Melton and Jonathan Griffin officiating. Interment will be private at a later date.
Mac graduated from John Motley Morehead High School in Eden in 1958, where he was active in the U.S. Naval Reserve. Upon graduation, he spent a distinguished 20-year career with the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, attaining the rank of chief petty officer with the COMSUBLANT, Atlantic Fleet.
After his retirement from submarine service, Mac was able to devote himself to multiple interests, such as fishing, horticulture, landscaping, photography and his love of children. Mac will be long remembered for his children’s sermons in which he shared his love for Jesus Christ at Calvary Baptist Church in Beaufort and Davis First Baptist Church in Davis. He was a long-time deacon, being ordained at Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church in Smyrna and serving at Calvary Baptist Church in Beaufort. As a Mason, Mac was past master at Owen Lodge in Norfolk, Va., and a member of the Crissie Wright Lodge in Smyrna, as well as a lifetime Gideon.
Mac is survived by his wife of 15 years, Brenda Davis Washburn of the home; daughter, Deborah Allison and husband George Jr. of Ellicott City, Md.; son-in-law, Barry Payne of Hughesville, Md.; sisters, Cindy Harmon and husband Jack of Sunset Beach and Gayle Trollinger of Cascade, Va.; and brother, Homer Curtis Washburn Jr. of Eden. Mac was blessed with and proud of his four grandchildren, Audrey Batchelder and husband Seth, George Allison III and wife Stephanie, Andrew Payne and Abigail Payne, all of Maryland. He is also survived by his fur baby, Buddy the cat; several nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law, Henry and Robert Davis of Siler City.
Mac was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Sr. and Bessie Washburn; his former wife, Elizabeth “Beth” Washburn; sisters, Gloria Barker and Betty Washburn; daughter, Anne Payne; and mother-in-law, Myrtle Brower Davis.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome, but memorial donations can be made to Gideons International at P.O. Box 427, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
