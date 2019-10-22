Russell Joseph Rosso, 80, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro surrounded by family.
His service is at 1 p.m. today at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery.
Born in Buffalo, N.Y., April 7, 1939, Russell was the son of the late Joseph Casper Rosso and Barbara Alba Rosso. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired at the rank of chief warrant officer 4. Russell worked at EI DuPont as a technical operator for 25 years and owned and operated Rocky’s Material and Salvage. He was an avid beach lover and a kid at heart. Russell could fill a room with his laughter. He could often be found at local flea markets scouring for good deals or traveling the world by cruise ship.
Russell is survived by his brothers, Joseph Rosso of Charlotte and Peter Rosso and wife Ellen of Kernersville; sisters, Donna Stokes and husband Parker of Kinston and Diane Whitehurst and husband Al of Raleigh; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church or the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
(Paid obituary)
