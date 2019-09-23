James “Ski” Sobkowski, 85, of Marshallberg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Sea Level.
A graveside service for family and friends is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg, where he will be laid to rest next to Wanda and her parents, the Rev. Vance and Pearl Lewis.
While in the U.S. Navy, Ski met his sweetheart and wife of more than 60 years, Wanda Lewis, in Elizabeth City. They lived in Miami, Fla., for most of his 30-year career with Delta Airlines. Since his retirement in the late 80s, they moved to Marshallberg to care for Wanda’s mother, Pearl. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was, for many, years an active member with the Core Sound Decoy Carvers Guild.
He is survived by a daughter, Karen Mills of Damascus, Md.; sons, Glen Sobkowski of Marshallberg and Scott Sobkowski and wife Norckzia of Greensboro; a sister, Marcia Casella and husband Arthur of Dunkirk, N.Y.; a brother, Michael Sobkowski of Charlotte; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda; parents, Aloysius and Shirley Sobkowski; and a brother, Tom.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
