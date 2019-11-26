Dr. Henry Oscar Schindlear, 94, of Hubert, passed peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his home after a long, productive and joy filled life.
His service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at St. Mildred Catholic Church in Swansboro with Father Don Baribeau officiating. A celebration of life will follow the service at the home, 130 Harbour Drive in Hubert.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Internet condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.
