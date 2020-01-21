Ella Marie Anderson, 72, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Beaufort. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort.
Ella Anderson was born May 20, 1947, in Newport to the late Dollar Ree Wilson and Charles Anderson. Ella was educated through the Carteret and Craven County school systems. She worked at Carteret Nursing Home as a cook and befriended families of the facility. She studied baking at Carteret Community College in Morehead City and became known throughout the county for her cakes. Her cakes were always a work of art, and she enjoyed seeing the smiles on those who they were made for. She never turned anyone down and made sure she added love to every order. She became a visual storyteller, giving life to the past and future. She never met a stranger and always was willing to lend a hand to those in need. She loved God, joined Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and was elated to join the choir. Her love for music inspired her to record her single, “Now is the Time,” which became a favorite amongst friends and family.
Ella gave her best in all that she did. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are a direct reflection of her work ethic and love for family, as well as kindness and respect toward others.
She is survived by her daughter, Harriett Ames of Brandywine, Md.; son, Elvin H. Henry III of Newport; sister, Carol Brown of Havelock; grandchildren, Crystal Wilson, Brandi Myers, Jaleh Ames, Donald A. Ames, Emily Wirthem and Michelle Sakley; great-grandchildren, Silas Wilson, Kairi Wilson and Siana Wilson; niece, Tiffany George; and nephew, Jermaine Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dollar Ree Wilson and Charles Anderson.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.