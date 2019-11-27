Albert “Bert” Edward Eaton, 74, of Stella, passed away Monday, Nov.25, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Peters by the Sea with Right Rev. Robert Skirving and the Rev. Jeremiah Day officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
