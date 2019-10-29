Nicole Marie Blevins, 35, of Stella, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at her home.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro with Pastor Steve Pridgen officiating.
She was born March 11, 1984, in Canon City, Colo.
She is survived by her parents, Debra and George Ketchum of Stella; daughter, Anna Hamlett of Swansboro; sisters, Natalie Trott of Stella and Ashley of Texas; brothers, Garrett Ketchum of Alabama, George Ketchum of Stella, Jason Ketchum of Newport and Ryan Souder of Oklahoma; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Wyatt James Ketchum; her maternal grandparents; and her paternal stepgrandmother.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
