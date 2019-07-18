June Marie Owens Harrison, 81, of Havelock, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her service is at 10 a.m. Monday at the Cherry Point Base Chapel, officiated by Chaplain David Shirk. A private interment will take place at Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
June volunteered with the American Red Cross for more than 46 years. She faithfully attended and supported the Cherry Point Base Chapel for 44 years. She was a patriot who loved her country and was a loyal military wife.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bill Harrison of the home; son, Mark Stephen Harrison and spouse Jim of Norwood, N.J., and Carolina Beach; sisters, Merle Outlaw of Kinston and Leland and Delilah Carter of Wilson; brother, Henry Owens of Alexander City, Ala.; special niece, Beverly Jenkins of Kinston; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Gertrude Owens; a sister, Mabel Owens; and a brother, George Harold Owens.
The family will receive friends following the service at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 4002018, Des Moines, IA 50340.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
