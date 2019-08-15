Peggy Greene Caddell, 88, of Stella, formerly of Hoffman and Hamlet, died peacefully Saturday, Aug.10, 2019, after a brief illness.
Peggy will be celebrated and laid to rest Saturday in Hoffman. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at the family cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-2:45 p.m. at Hoffman Baptist Church in Hoffman.
Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory in Hamlet is serving the Caddell Family. Online condolences may be made at www.harringtonfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.