Corry Lee George, 70, of Havelock, died Saturday, Dec., 28, 2019, at his residence.
His service is at 2 p.m. today at Craven Corner Missionary Baptist Church in Havelock. Entombment will follow at the George Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary Inc. of New Bern.
