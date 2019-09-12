Janie Howard Lee, 75, of Newport, answered the call to be with the Lord Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. She died at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro, with Pastor Winkie Chadwick and David Nobles officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at the home of Jackie and Della Anderson, 1660 Highway 43 north, Vanceboro, NC 28586.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home of Vanceboro. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
