Ervin E. Pratt, 93, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His service is at 3 p.m. Tuesday at North River United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. David Jones, followed by military honors. A private burial will take place at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
Ervin was a lifetime member of North River United Methodist Church, where he married the love of his life, Edith, in 1945. He honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he bravely fought in World War II.
He is survived by his daughter, Janice P. Everington of Beaufort; sons, Ervin N. Pratt and wife Nell of Kinston and Franklin W. Pratt and wife Karen of Blythewood, S.C.; brother, Frank B. Pratt Jr. of Mansfield, Mo.; grandchildren, Alfred Everington Jr., Karen L. Everington, Carol Fulcher, Debra Pratt, Jonathan Pratt, Kimberly Andrews, Joseph Pratt and Jennifer Reynolds; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 74 years, Edith G. Pratt; parents, Benjamin and Mahala Pratt; and several brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to North River United Methodist Church, 2494 Highway 70 East, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
