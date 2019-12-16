Thomas A. O’Keefe, 89, of Morehead City, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
