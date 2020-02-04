James Larry Lawrence, 65, of Otway, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort with Jay Noe officiating.
Larry was a member of Otway Free Will Baptist Church. He worked on dredge boats and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local Union No. 25. Most will remember Larry for being a collector of many things and being a good friend to a lot of people.
Larry is survived by his son, Brian Everett and wife Stephanie of Portsmouth, Va.; grandchildren, Dylan Feldman, Dana Lawrence, Sarah Lawrence, Caroline Lawrence and Rebecca Lawrence, all of Portsmouth, Va.; two sisters, Peggy Lawrence Chadwick and husband John of Raleigh and Pam Taylor and husband Charles of Beaufort; and a host of nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Everett and Estella Lawrence; and a sister, Eva Taylor.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial gifts can be sent to the family at Noe Funeral Service, P.O. Box 798, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
