Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. David Wayne Baldwin Sr., 75, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. A graveside service with military honors is at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 9 at Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax, Va.
Mr. Baldwin was born in Philadelphia, Pa., Jan. 17, 1945. He graduated from Bishop Kinney High School in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1963. Mr. Baldwin studied at the University of South Florida, entering the Marine Corps as a second lieutenant upon graduation in 1967.
Receiving his designation as a naval aviator, Mr. Baldwin deployed to Vietnam as a member of HMM-364, the famed “Purple Foxes” and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for valor in combat. A notable assignment in the Marine Corps was his tour as a Presidential Aircraft Commander at HMX-1, flying Presidents Ford and Carter. He retired after a 20-year career as a lieutenant colonel in 1987.
Never one to sit still, Mr. Baldwin went to Marymount University upon his retirement to obtain his M.B.A. He founded a defense contracting company, LTM INC., of which he remained the chairman until his death.
Mr. Baldwin was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather. He was happiest spending time with his grandchildren and was known as a generous soul to all who knew him.
Mr. Baldwin is survived by his loving wife, Lee Ann Baldwin; daughter, Nicole Baldwin Piccini and husband Tony of Morehead City; sons, David Wayne Baldwin Jr. and wife Kristen of Los Angeles, Calif., and Paul Mansel Baldwin and partner William Cliff Brown of Washington, D.C.; a brother, Jeremiah J. Baldwin of Everett, Wash.; and grandchildren, Anthony Paul Piccini, Evelyn Paige Baldwin, Trey David Piccini and Michael David Baldwin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry R. Baldwin and Betty L. Baldwin; and a brother, George Baldwin.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the Nursing Scholarship Fund at Carteret Healthcare Foundation, 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557. Please notate on the check “In Memory of David W. Baldwin” or donations can be submitted online at carterethealth.org/giving.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
