Jamie Shreve, 72, of Newport, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home.
There will be no service.
Jamie loved animals, hiking, camping, traveling, chardonnay, Duke basketball, investigative stories on Discovery, boating on the Outer Banks and Key West, and she loved going to Yellowstone National Park. She was a member of the Humane Society, North Shore Animal League and Green Peace Society. She made regular donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Porter Shreve; brother, Edward Clark and wife Gloria of Danville, Va.; sister-in-law, Leslie Shreve of South Boston, Va.; and her fur babies, Brie and Izzie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Clark and Helen Clark.
The family would like to thank the staff of Carolina East Surgery Center and the anesthesia department.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www. mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.